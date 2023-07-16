Kelowna Actors Studio to host Grease: The musical

Photo: Kelowna Actors Studio

Kelowna Actors Studio will be hosting the production of "Grease: The Musical" at Kelowna Community Theatre.

From August 3 to 12, theatergoers will have the chance to immerse themselves in the classic musical.

"Grease" is a production that transports audiences back to the 1950s, immersing them in the vibrant world of Rydell High School and its memorable characters, including Sandy, Danny, the T-Birds, and the Pink Ladies.

"We are thrilled to bring this fan favourite to the stage," says Randy Leslie, artistic director.

"This production celebrates the timeless characters and nostalgic charm that have made 'Grease' an enduring classic. Audiences can expect a show filled with energy, romance, and plenty of rock 'n' roll!"

Set against a backdrop of leather jackets, poodle skirts, and slicked-back hair, "Grease" tells the story of Sandy, a new girl at Rydell High, and Danny, the charismatic leader of the T-Birds. As they navigate the complexities of teenage life, the show explores themes of love, friendship, and self-discovery, accompanied by a soundtrack of hit songs such as "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'," and "You're the One That I Want."

Tickets for "Grease" can be purchased through the Kelowna Community Theatre Box Office. Visit KelownaActorsStudio.com for more information.