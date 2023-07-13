Downtown Kelowna UBCO tower will have city's deepest parkade

Photo: UBCO

The University of British Columbia Okanagan is planning on setting a new record while building a state-of-the-art underground parking garage for UBCO's downtown campus.

UBCO wants to redefine urban infrastructure in Kelowna by building a four-storey, below-grade parkade—built to serve the facility and reduce parking impacts in the area.

The downtown below-grade parkade will set a record as the deepest parkade in the Kelowna area. The new plans employ an innovative "tanked" design that will use a special waterproof concrete mix to accommodate the city's high water table.

“UBCO's downtown expansion is about far more than just physical growth. It's about integrating our institution's commitment to research, innovation and education into the heart of Kelowna's urban landscape," says Dr. Lesley Cormack, principal and deputy vice-chancellor of UBCO.

"This tanked parking garage is a prime example of our innovative approach, demonstrating how we are rising to meet the unique challenges our city presents."

Unlike conventional construction where water accumulation around the foundation is drained or pumped away—potentially carrying away vital sediments and destabilizing surrounding soils—the tanked design keeps the water and soils in place, ensuring hydrostatic pressure balance.



The plans are in line with UBCO's commitment to sustainability, the fill extracted during the parkade's construction will also be transported to the main campus, providing necessary and high-quality material for slope stabilization.



“This move exemplifies our dedication to minimizing waste and optimizing resources during the construction process," adds Rob Einarson, associate vice president for finance and operations at UBCO. "It's a testament to our commitment to sustainability and our responsibility as a steward of the environment."



UBCO will also be providing housing in the building for students and faculty, potentially eliminating or reducing the need for daily commutes.



“UBCO Downtown is set to become a premier location for vital and community-driven health programs such as nursing, social work, and health and exercise sciences,” says Dr. Cormack.

“This expansion will create a cutting-edge hub for education, research and training, addressing the increasing demand for healthcare professionals in the local and provincial communities, involving up to 1,000 students from various disciplines in the downtown core.”



Construction has already begun and the university expects doors to open to the new building in 2027.