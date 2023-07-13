217428
Collision at Enterprise Way and Dilworth Drive slows traffic

A collision involving two vehicles has slowed traffic at the corner of Dilworth Drive and Enterprise Way.

It appears a black SUV and an orange-red van collided at the intersection.

A witness on scene tells Castanet they saw the eastbound SUV run a red light just before it made contact with the northbound van, t-boning the vehicle in the middle of the intersection.

The witness says the crash involved a woman and a man, with the woman able to walk away, while the man was seen being cared for by paramedics.

Castanet will update the story when more information becomes available.

