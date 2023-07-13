Kelowna outlines plan for dealing with heatwaves

Madison Reeve

UPDATE:2:55 p.m.

The City of Kelowna and Interior Health have teamed up, taking a proactive approach to the city's heat response.

In 2022, the province of B.C. announced a plan to prepare for and warn of incoming extreme heat.

The approach is called the Heat Alert and Response System (HARS).

HARS is a provincial group of experts that assesses weather projections across multiple regions of the province, issuing warnings through a two-tiered heat alert system.

The system will be used again this summer across the province.

"The first level is a warning where we have to be prepared to implement some strategies to protect ourselves from the heat, and the second one is an emergency. This is when it is dangerously hot and we need to take action," said Dr. Silvina Mema, Interior Health's deputy chief medical health officer.

The City of Kelowna says four cooling centers will be open to the public during a heat emergency, including the Kelowna Downtown Library, Kelowna Family Y in Rutland, Capital News Centre, and the Parkinson Rec Centre.

"During temperatures of 35°C or higher for two or more consecutive days, where the temperatures do not fall below 18°C at night, a heat warning will be issued for our region. If temperatures continue to increase and meet that criteria substantially day over day above the 35°C threshold, it is expected that an extreme heat emergency will be announced," said Lance Kayfish, risk manager for the City of Kelowna

The alert will be similar to an Amber Alert, and cellphones will emit a loud beeping noise.

The deadly heatwave in 2021 killed nearly 600 people in British Columbia. In the Interior Region, roughly 60 people lost their lives.

"I think the heat dome was incredibly important because it came at a time when it was too soon. It was towards the end of June, so people weren't acclimatized yet to weather this hot. It was really a wake-up call, I would say, for us here in B.C. to say we need to have a plan with triggers, with strategies for different levels of the community."

"This is not just a health response. It's not something that just one organization can pull off; there needs to be an effort from all parts of the community," added Dr. Mema.

ORIGINAL: 11:15 a.m.

The City of Kelowna and Interior Health will be hosting a media press conference addressing the heat response for Kelowna ahead of extremely hot temperatures over the next week.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 35°C on Saturday. Temperatures will hover above 30°C for the majority of the week.

The announcement will take place at the Okanagan Public Library on Ellis Street at 11:30 a.m.

Lance Kayfish, risk manager for the City of Kelowna, will be on hand, alongside Interior Health's deputy chief medical health officer, Dr. Silvina Mema.

