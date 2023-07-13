City of Kelowna, Interior Health provide overview on heat response plan

Photo: Ed Burke

The City of Kelowna and Interior Health will be hosting a media press conference addressing the heat response for Kelowna ahead of extremely hot temperatures over the next week.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 35°C on Saturday. Temperatures will hover above 30°C for the majority of the week.

The announcement will take place at the Okanagan Public Library on Ellis Street at 11:30 a.m.

Lance Kayfish, risk manager for the City of Kelowna, will be on hand, alongside Interior Health's deputy chief medical health officer, Dr. Silvina Mema.

