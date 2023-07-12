Kelowna council approves Sikh gurdwara on agricultural land

Photo: Contributed Overcrowding at Davie Road gurdwara

The Sikh community will have a new place of worship on a controversial piece of farmland along the Benvoulin corridor.

Following a lengthy and contentious public hearing Tuesday, city council voted to first remove the agricultural designation of the property at 2809 Benvoulin Road by adding it to the permanent growth boundary then amending the zoning to education and minor institution.

During the more than four hour public hearing, speakers on both sides of the issue addressed council.

Neighbours in the area around Fisher and Boyd roads expressed concerns over traffic, erosion of farmland, environmental issues and noise.

Dennis Miller, a longtime resident of the area and an outspoken opponent of the project, applauded council's long history of protecting the Benvoulin corridor for agriculture but wondered what would be next if council agreed to the changes being sought.

He called the application short-sighted, saying he believes the community will eventually outgrow this site.

He also expressed concerns over traffic along Fisher Road, a rural road used by motorists as a shortcut between Benvoulin and KLO roads.

Members of the Sikh community spoke of a growing community which has outgrown its place of worship on Davie Road and needs a larger venue.

Developers of the project indicate the 2.25 acre property was selected among over 200 sites considered due to its large size, urbanization of the area, central location and its proximity to farming.

About 600 square metres of the property is planned for a vegetable garden with produce donated to the food bank and through Bridges to New Life.

The two-and-a-half storey building would be sited in the centre of the property with 120 parking stalls surrounding the building.

Following the public hearing, council voted 6-3 in favour of amending the OCP and 7-2 to change the zoning.

Coun. Luke Stack was the lone councillor who voted differently during the two votes.

"The permanent growth boundary was put into the (previous) 2030 OCP to protect farmland. We know there are lots in the Benvoulin area under constant pressure to be turned into anything but agriculture," said Stack.

"On the OCP, I am not in favour because it is a further erosion of the Benvoulin triangle and the farmland we so dearly want to protect."

Saying that, Stack stated if it was council's wish to make the OCP change he would support the rezoning application.

"I think there has been a compelling argument by this community that this would be a good location for a worship institution and gurdwara."

Coun. Rick Webber who also voted in favour of both applications noted future applications could be brought forward with the potential for houses, condos, a store or gas station.

"What would you prefer to see on this site?" he asked.

"As far as land use goes, this looks as good as any," he added. "We're not ripping up a farm that's growing but it will be taken over by people who know all about farming and will do some growing on there."

Coun. Charlie Hodge, who along with Ron Cannan voted against the proposal said he found it hard to believe the Sikh community couldn't find another site.

He said the decision sets a precedent when the goal of the permanent growth boundary was to protect farmland.

Mayor Tom Dyas noted 44 per cent of land within the city is agricultural and 40 per cent is within the ALR.

"I really can't see a better way of adjusting and allowing us to get into that agricultural land than a community that helps us in so many areas of our agriculture and growth," said Dyas.

"If we were to look at having a neighbour and someone you would want to be there because of their willingness to work alongside the neighbourhood, it's this community."