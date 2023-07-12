Memorial flag flies on downtown Kelowna crane on anniversary of collapse

Photo: Kyle Hookey Central Green construction site

Workers at the Central Green construction site in Kelowna gathered Wednesday morning to observe a moment of silence, honouring the five lives lost in a tragic crane collapse that occurred two years ago.

Kyle Hookey, the crane operator at the Central Green site, says he has been driving crane for eight months.

"It really hits close to home. It's a significant event for everyone on our site. We were working just down the road on Cawston Avenue when it happened two years ago," he expressed.

Hookey mentioned that nearly 50 individuals are employed on the Central Green site.

"Everyone on our site halted their work and paused for the moment of silence. It was a meaningful gesture. During my lunch break, I also watched on Castanet the live stream of the memorial downtown. It was truly touching," he continued.

The crane operator emphasized that the crane accident in 2021 has brought about changes in the way the crew operates.

"There has been a significant increase in safety measures, and everyone pays much more attention now," he said.