Charges laid after witnesses make citizen's arrest after alleged assault of woman on Kelowna waterfront

Contributed

UPDATE 1:55 p.m.

The Kelowna RCMP has issued a statement on the incident on the waterfront Wednesday afternoon, providing more details.

The call initially came in as a report of a dozen individuals beating up a male on Mill Street at Queensway. As officers were being dispatched, additional information was reported and it was determined a male suspect had punched a female stranger in the head and was being held down by several bystanders.

“We never ask or encourage our members of the public to become physically involved when a crime is taking place,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera media relations officer with the RCMP. “However, in this particular case, the actions of these individuals assisted someone in need, stopped the assault from continuing and allowed police to make an immediate arrest”.

He adds that preliminary information suggests the woman was walking on the sidewalk and talking on her cellphone when the man suddenly started yelling and swearing at her. He then began following her and without provocation swung at her, knocking her phone to the ground. He also allegedly spat at her and grabbed her hair, before several witnesses jumped in to help the victim. Police say she suffered minor injuries in the assault.

The man has been charged with assault and mischief and was held in custody. He has a court appearance scheduled for today.

The Kelowna RCMP believe it was an isolated incident. It’s asking anyone who witnessed the assault who has not yet spoken to a police officer or who has cellphone recordings, to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-39940.

ORIGINAL 4 a.m.

A group of people made a citizen's arrest after witnessing what appeared to be an assault on a woman at Kelowna’s waterfront Wednesday afternoon.

One witness saw a man attack a woman in City Park around 1 p.m. He said it appeared the woman was a tourist who was on her phone at the time.

“Grabbed her phone and spit on her and was yelling and smashed her phone and ran. And then, the whole community just devoured this guy,” explains the man who shared video footage of several men holding down the suspect while they waited for police.

The witness, who lives in downtown Kelowna, alleges the suspect yelled racial slurs at the woman during the incident. He calls it, “just another symptom of what we’re going through here.”

In the video, the suspect can be heard saying, “I never touched her. I grabbed her phone and smashed it.”

A woman who witnessed the attack is heard in the background saying she told the victim to take photos and noticed some marks on her back. Police and a man who looks like a security guard are later seen taking the man into custody.

The Kelowna RCMP confirms that there is an active investigation into an incident that took place at Mills Street and Queensway which resulted in one man being arrested with the assistance of members of the public. RCMP will be forwarding charges to the BC Prosecution Service.