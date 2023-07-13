Kelowna celebrates 75 years of swimming across Okanagan Lake

The Interior Savings Across the Lake Swim is gearing up for its 75th annual event in Kelowna on Saturday, where swimmers take the plunge and race across Okanagan Lake — a distance of 2.1 kilometres.

"We’re pretty excited! 75 years, so the event started in 1949 and it was just a couple of swimmers swimming across the lake. And this year now, it’s grown. We’re going to have over 900 participants," said Peter Rudd, the executive director of the event.

The swimmers start on the Westside and end at Kelowna's Hot Sands Beach.

The Across the Lake Swim is the last remaining event from the old Regatta days, and will feature a category of casual swimmers, as well as a competitive class, all racing for personal records and accomplishments.

“The fastest record still holds since 1997. It was Rohland Bohard, who swam it in 20 minutes and 49 seconds, and no one has actually come close to that since 1997. The first swimmers will come across in about 22 minutes, and the average swimmers usually finish around 45 minutes to an hour,” said Rudd.

Rudd tells Castanet the event is a Kelowna staple that’s become a great family event for all to enjoy.

“It’s a super fun family event. It used to be really for elite swimmers and we’ve changed it more into a family event now, so there’s lots of families that swim it. Dads and sons and moms and daughters, and they all come out. It’s basically a bucket swim now, so it’s something people want to cross off their list. Come out. It’s super safe and a lot of fun," he said.

The 75th annual Interior Savings Across the Lake Swim is happening July 15, and you can catch the action as swimmers cross the finish line at Hot Sands beach downtown. The swim kicks off at 7:50 a.m. for the competitive class, with the casual swimmers set to hit the water at 8 a.m.