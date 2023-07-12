Two Kelowna men charged after Alberta drug trafficking bust

Photo: ALERT Lloydminster

Two Kelowna men are among six suspects charged in an Alberta drug trafficking bust.

Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams in Lloydminster announced this week a total of 30 charges have been approved against the suspects after over a half a million dollars in drugs and cash were seized in a probe they are calling “Project Deception.”

The investigation focused on disrupting an interprovincial drug trafficking network linked to Lloydminster that had drug suppliers based in Edmonton and Kelowna.

The investigation began in May 2021 and saw homes searched in Lloydminster, Edmonton, Springbrook, Alta. and Kelowna, Vernon, B.C.

Police organized crime and gang teams arrested the suspects between June 13 and 22, while a warrant has been issued for one of the suspects who is believed to have fled the country.

Project Deception was a joint forces investigation in partnership with Lloydminster RCMP, British Columbia’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit and RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime.

“Project Deception has been a lengthy, complex investigation, which is reflected in the severity and scope of the charges being laid. These suspects allegedly supplied our communities with harmful drugs and now they will be held accountable before the Courts,” said Sgt. Bruce Maclean, ALERT Lloydminster.

Charges against the suspects include drug trafficking and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence:

Jason Johnson, 37-year-old from Springbrook, Alta.

Steven Rogan, 32-year-old from Lloydminster

Petar Hristov, 28-year-old from Edmonton

Kulwant Singh Bal, 44-year-old from Kelowna, B.C.

Gary Dhami, 32-year-old from Kelowna, B.C.

Nikita Robertson, 26-year-old from Edmonton.

Hristov is believed to have fled Canada and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Anyone with information on Hristov is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.