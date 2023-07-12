Police called after threats made in Kelowna hospital ER

Photo: Castanet staff

Interior Health has confirmed that an individual made threats in the emergency department of Kelowna General Hospital on Tuesday morning.

A witness contacted Castanet who said she was a patient in the emergency department at the time of the incident.

"A man entered with a large black bag and stated that he was going to shoot all of us. I feared for our lives. Surprisingly, there was no security present. I was also shocked about the previous incident where someone was stabbed in the ER last week," the witness described.

On July 4, a man attacked a security guard at KGH with an edged weapon, causing injury.

Interior Health stated that the RCMP responded to the incident on Tuesday. "There was no weapon observed or confiscated at KGH."