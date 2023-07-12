Severe thunderstorm watch for Thompson-Okanagan

Photo: Cecelia Louis-Ralston

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Okanagan, Shuswap and South Thompson regions.

The watch indicates conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Environment Canada also advises that these storms may be capable of producing intense lightning and heavy downpours, "severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall," says a news release from Environment Canada.

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for: