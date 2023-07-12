Kelowna council approves development of four towers on Ellis Street

Photo: Contributed Aerial view of Ellis St. project

Kelowna city council on Tuesday voted to approve four new towers on Ellis Street at Gaston Avenue, the second phase of the Waterscapes project.

Council voted to approve a number of variances tied to the development after a long public hearing.

"If it had come to us saying, can we build four towers here I would have thought strongly about voting against it," said Coun. Rick Webber, who ultimately swung the vote in favour of the project.

"But that is not what we're voting on tonight. We are voting on the variances."

The project proposed by Lower Mainland developer Ledingham McAllister would bring 1,141 residential units into 28, 32, 34 and 36 storey towers to the north of One Water Street and behind the previously completed first phase of Waterscapes.

Residents in the surrounding developments spoke out against the project en mass, complaining of wind tunnel affects, the sheer scale of the project, traffic impacts, loss of privacy size and mass of the parking podium and the vast deviation from the original project with maximum heights of four storeys.

"It's just too much and there are far too many unanswered questions," one resident suggested .

The issue before council though was the variances and not development itself, as was pointed out several times during the public hearing.

"If we vote no we haven't stopped the towers, we've just stopped some of the improvements they are trying to make to the towers," said Webber.

The property in question was rezoned at the same time as property for the One Water Street project.

Podium height, another contentious issue for area residents, was also changed to allow for a five storey podium.

"Podiums are a fact of life in downtown Kelowna. I know cutting into the water table has been very prohibitive and most of the buildings downtown have this challenge and the challenge is how do you mask (the podium) and make it acceptable," said Coun. Luke Stack.

"There have been many successful buildings that have come up with a way to mask it. I think the attempts here with townhouses on the perimeter and cascading walls of green are a good response to a practical problem."

The four variances council was asked to vote on concerned minimum internal building separation from 30 metres to 27 metres and floor plate, tower setback and side yard setbacks above the podium level.

Representatives of Ledingham McAllister explained they believed all of the variances were designed to make the project better for all concerned.

They further stated they could have brought the project forward without the variances which would have avoided a public hearing altogether.

The developer was also accused of paying off city hall for a favourable outcome, a reference to a $2.3 million contribution to the city's housing opportunities fund in exchange for added density.

"To the intervener who used the term 'greased your palm,' very offensive, I was very offended," said Coun. Mohini Singh.

"This $2.3 million fund...it's going to help people in our community who would need housing. We have a housing crisis and we're doing everything to find a roof over people's head.

"No ones palms are being greased."

Council voted 5-3 to support the project with councillors Hodge, Lovegrove and Cannan voting against. Coun. Maxine DeHart recused herself from the discussion.

"I do love the look of this building, it's got everything I like," said Hodge. "Unfortunately, there's just too much of it."

Even in voting in support, Stack had reservations about the overall scale of the project.

"If I had a magic wand I wish we were only dealing with three 26-storey towers. I think that would be a better fit.

"I do share councillor Lovegrove's concern about so much density being packed into one area. I just wish it had less."

Ledingham McAllister will have to receive a building permit before construction can begin.