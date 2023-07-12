Design, location for memorial unveiled as two-year anniversary of crane collapse arrives

Madison Reeve

Today marks the second anniversary of the fatal crane collapse downtown Kelowna.

On July 12, 2021, a crane operated by Stemmer Construction collapsed during disassembly near Bernard Avenue and Bertram Street. Four young construction workers – Cailen Vilness, Jared Zook, and Patrick and Eric Stemmer – were killed in the collapse, along with Brad Zawislak, who was working in a nearby building that was hit by the falling crane.

Now two years later, the North Okanagan Labour Council is hosting an event at Knowles Heritage Park to remember and commemorate the lives of the five men who lost their lives.

"Furthermore, the Labour Council and Ecora Engineering, in partnership with the City of Kelowna and United Way BC, are making a special announcement as it pertains to plans for a future permanent memorial," says a news release from the North Okanagan Labour Council.

The plans, designs and location for a memorial to honour and remember those who lost their lives in the tragedy have now been completed and will be unveiled at the event.

The memorial ceremony will be held at Knowles Heritage Park, 865 Bernard Avenue between 10-11 a.m. All members of the community are invited to come and observe the ceremony. For those who cannot attend, Castanet will be carrying the event live.

As the two year anniversary arrives, a series of lawsuits have been filed just under the civil proceedings statute of limitations. One of the lawsuits was filed on behalf of Stemmer Construction and Enterprises against three divisions of the Liebherr Corporation, alleging that the crane that collapsed during dismantling contained a “dangerous defect.”

WorkSafeBC has completed its report into the cause of the crane collapse but is withholding the report so as not to compromise the criminal negligence investigation by RCMP.