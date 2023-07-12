Multiple fire engines have converged on a Lake Country business

Photo: Contributed 9590 McCarthy Rd.

UPDATE 9:38 a.m.

Employees have still not been allowed back inside the Flowr building at 9590 McCarthy Rd. as fire crews continue to investigate.

The majority of the fire trucks sent to the scene have left and there does not appear to be an immediate threat.

ORIGINAL 8:45 a.m.

Fire crews have responded to reports of smoke from the Flowr building on McCarthy Road in Lake Country.

Multiple fire trucks have converged on 9590 McCarthy Rd. building employees have been forced to evacuate as fire crews investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.