Severe drought likely to put even more stress on already weakened trees

Cindy White

How’s that tree doing in your backyard or on the boulevard in front of your house or business?

Strong winds last weekend brought some trees crashing down in Kelowna. Now they’re facing another threat from worsening drought conditions.

“We are moving into pretty severe drought conditions in our area. What we might see from some of our trees in the city are kind of going into an early fall dormancy,” says Tara Bergeson, urban forestry supervisor with the City of Kelowna.

“They’ll conserve energy by…we might see browning off, we might see fall colours coming a little bit early.

“If you see that happening for trees on your property or on city trees on the boulevard, they could certainly use, you know, an extra five gallon bucket of water once a week to help them through this period.”

Bergeson says wind gusts like the ones last Sunday can cause even healthy trees to fall.

“Trees are, by nature, designed to absorb wind energy and transfer it to the ground. But when we see excessive wind speeds like we had on Canada Day or this past weekend, there can be unexpected failures,” Bergeson notes.

This latest severe weather comes after a sudden cold snap last November froze the leaves on the branches of many trees around the city.

“Trees that are already stressed are going to have a more difficult time getting through a subsequent stress. We are seeing this with climate change, where we’re seeing these repeated difficult years,” explains Bergeson.

She recommends you engage the services of a qualified arborist to regularly check trees on your property. Bergeson adds that not only do they provide shade, they also act as living water storage reservoirs that help cool the surrounding ecosystem.