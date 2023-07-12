Additional height along east side of Ellis Street not endorsed by Kelowna council

Photo: City of Kelowna

Kelowna city council has decided to stick with the Official Community Plan concerning building heights along the east side of Ellis Street.

The previous OCP allowed for building heights of up to 26 storeys in that part of the downtown from Ellis to St. Paul streets and Lawson to Clement avenues.

However, the newly adopted 2040 OCP lowered the maximum height to 20 storeys, prompting one property owner to ask for a review of that decision.

Planning staff, in a report last month said upon reviewing the area and projects already approved, recommended returning heights to the 15 properties in question back to 26 storeys.

At a public hearing Tuesday, council voted 5-3 to keep the maximum height at 20 storeys. Councillors Stack, DeHart at Singh voted for the change while Coun. Loyal Wooldridge recused himself due to a conflict.

The issue for most of those who voted down the request was, with density bonusing provisions contained within the OCP, developers could ask for heights up to 40 storeys.

By leaving the height at 20, council argued potential developers could still get to 25 or 26 storeys through density bonusing.

"I am concerned we are extending heights. I am concerned with continual height growth," said Mayor Tom Dyas.

Although no members of the public spoke out against the height change, Coun. Ron Cannan said he preferred to leave things the way they are. "We're trying to fix something that isn't broken," he said.

Staff suggested only five properties within the area would be large enough to go to 26 storeys or beyond.

Planning director Ryan Smith questioned whether 40 storeys would even be achievable saying parking is always a limiting factor when it comes to height.

He says the height and size of parking podiums are limited which ultimately determines how many units and how high a building can go.

"I don't anticipate anything to that scale here," he said referring to the conversation around 40 storeys.

"The discussion around 40 storeys is mute," said Coun. Luke Stack. "It's extreme. At best we will probably see 26 to 30."

Stack argued this is the right location for additional height adjacent to One Water.