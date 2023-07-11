218550
Car rolls while navigating Kelowna parking lot

Crews are dealing with a single-vehicle rollover in a parking lot at the corner of Harvey Avenue and Burtch Road in Kelowna.

The crash occurred at roughly 3:45 p.m.

The driver of the rolled car was briefly stuck inside the wrecked vehicle but managed to escape unharmed.

The driver told a Castanet reporter at the scene that she was backing out of a parking stall in the lot when her vehicle encountered a mechanical issue and she lost control.

Police, fire and ambulance were called to the scene, which attracted a crowd of onlookers, many who were baffled at where the crashed car ended up.

