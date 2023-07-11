On the Street: Kelowna allowing drinking in some city parks

It's been a week since Kelowna launched a pilot program allowing booze in three city parks.

With tourism season in full-swing and one weekend of the program in the books, Castanet hit the streets and the shoreline to get reactions from residents and tourists on the new program.

"I live in Vancouver, and where I live it's been a program for the city and it's been going well. I don't see a problem with it as long as people are consuming responsibly and not getting into any trouble," said one tourist.

The majority of opinions Castanet gathered along the beaches seemed supportive of the program.

"It's probably overdue. I would say it's probably something people have been doing all along and it probably reflects a reality," said a resident on the beach.

Kelowna joins Penticton and Summerland is allowing drinking in some parks and beaches.

The Kelowna pilot program allows drinking at Waterfront Park, Kinsmen Park and Boyce Gyro Beach. Details of the program are here.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]