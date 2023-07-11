Mission Creek Regional Park education centre closed this week

Photo: RDCO An event June 9, revealing the newly named Robert Hobson Environmental Education Centre for the Okanagan.

The Robert Hobson Environmental Education Centre for the Okanagan (EECO) will be closed this week from July 11 to 13 to conduct turnover of exhibits.

In addition, running water and washrooms at Mission Creek Regional Park will be unavailable Thursday, July 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to watermain work nearby.

Visitors are advised to bring water to the park and playground which will remain open. Additional portable toilets will be available.

Park programs continue to run during this time including Story Time in the park (drop-in) and Roll and stroll for registered participants.

The EECO reopens on Friday, July 14 and resumes hours as usual—Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.