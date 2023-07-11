Kelowna parkade elevator reopens months later than expected

Photo: Cindy White The refurbished elevator at the Chapman Parkade now features a shiny new stainless steel interior.

Finally, the elevator is back in operation at the Chapman Parkade on Lawrence Avenue in downtown Kelowna.

Months after it was originally schedule to be completed, modernization work has wrapped up. The elevator was reopened to the public Monday.

A modernization project was supposed to begin in March but the start date was delayed a number of weeks. While the renovations had been slated for six weeks, it took months to complete the work.

When asked about the delays, a City of Kelowna spokesperson said from what he understands it was, “just the way the process works and some supply issues.”

The extended closure meant that users of the multi-level parking garage had to use the stairs. Disabled parking stalls were moved onto the street in front of the parkade.

At the outset of the modernization, parking manager Dave Duncan said the primary objective was to improve reliability, safety, energy efficiency, ride comfort and aesthetics.

"These short-term interruptions to the elevator service are essential to maintaining reliable long-term operation and accessibility to these city owned facilities,” Duncan noted in an email to Castanet.

The refurbished lift now features a fully stainless steel interior, new operations panel and LED display.

Similar work was done on the two elevators at the Library Parkade on Ellis Street last year.

The Chapman Parkade opened in 2002.