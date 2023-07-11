Kelowna store owner helps police trip up $100K flooring fraud

Photo: RCMP

A diligent Kelowna store owner has helped the Kelowna RCMP recover nearly $100,000 worth of flooring purchased with a stolen credit card.

A police news release says RCMP was contacted on July 5 after Peter Kowalski of Kelowna Floors negotiated a deal with a male by the name of “Steve Brown” who purchased approximately $30,000 in hardwood flooring to be shipped across the country.

As per company policy, Brown was required to provide a copy of his identification, and when he did, Kowalski became suspect of the ID and called police, which confirmed the ID was fake.

Kowalski determined through his industry associates that Brown made similar purchases at competing businesses, including $25,000 at Express Flooring and another $25,000 at Dannburg Flooring.

RCMP say Dustin Dyck of Express Flooring informed police of a scheduled pick up for his purchased product, which had since been determined to be fraudulent.

Police intercepted a freight company on July 7 that had arrived to collect the product from Express Flooring. The driver and passenger of the freight vehicle were arrested but later released as they were not believed to have knowledge of the offences, police said.

Mounties seized about $100,000 in flooring also believed to be obtained fraudulently from flooring stores located in Richmond, Kamloops and Salmon Arm.

The vehicle was scheduled to transport the flooring to Quebec on July 10 with additional stops and pickups beforehand. The businesses associated to the additional pickups were contacted and informed of the fraud.

Kelowna RCMP are still investigating and have contacted other police departments across the country.

“This is a textbook example why stores should have internal policies as it relates to high value purchases using credit cards, especially over the phone” Cpl. Michael Gauthier of the Kelowna RCMP.

“Thanks to an observant store owner and cooperation from a few others, we recovered and likely prevented another handful of high value fraudulent purchases. We rely heavily on the professionals in our community to identify when something doesn’t feel right, and in return only ask that they reach out for our help when it doesn’t.”