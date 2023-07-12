Couple whose dog was lost for more than two days in Wilden offers a cautionary tale

Photo: Contributed Gunner was injured after running after a deer in Wilden on July 7, 2023.

A Kelowna couple is cautioning others to make sure their dog walker is insured, after their seven-year old Labrador-Pitbull cross was injured when he became lost in the Wilden area.

Gunner ran after a deer Friday afternoon, getting away from his dog walker at the far north end of Clifton Road. Mikayla Petrie and her partner Brandon Thomas Gunner were frantic to find him because the dog has suffered from seizures in the past.

“We put his bed out. We put food and scent markers, like of our clothing, but there’s been no sighting,” said Petrie on Sunday. She says Thomas camped out Saturday night hoping Gunner would come back to the area where he was last seen.

He was finally found late Sunday, but had significant injuries to his paws and jaw.

“Gunner was found along the coast at the bottom of a cliff not far from where he was last seen. He was found by a group of lovely teens. Their mother had seen the posts about Gunner and called us immediately. We were still on the trails looking, so close to where he was found. Gunner could have jumped, fallen, or been chased,” wrote Petrie in a Go Fund Me post.

The couple, who moved to Kelowna from P.E.I. in November, is now facing a veterinarian bill of more than $2,800.

Petrie says the dog sustained serious injuries to his two front paws and chin that are synonymous with a head-first fall. “He had x-rays that showed his two front 'wrists' are dislocated, which means his bones have moved out of their original position and separated,” she wrote.

Gunner is unable to stand on his own and will likely need surgery. He was also dehydrated and exhausted.

Petrie and Thomas are thanking everyone in the community who helped search, shared their social media post to help find him and providing tips and other resources.

They call this a learning experience, advising others to ensure their dog walker is insured and to ask their dog walker to be familiar with retrieval plans for each of the pets they care for.