Redevelopment of Asher Road begins with approval of six-storey apartment

Photo: Troika Management Corp

Kelowna city council has kicked off what is expected to be a total redevelopment of Asher Road in the Rutland Town Centre.

Council Monday gave unanimous approval for a development permit for a six-storey, 127 unit rental apartment at 500 Asher Road.

Troika Management Corp is building the project. They expect to have shovels in the ground in late summer or early fall.

City planner Jocelyn Black said the project will include four studio, 86 one bedroom and 37 two bedroom units. One hundred and 18 parking stalls will be available between underground and surface parking.

Black says Troika is paying into the city's public amenity and streetscape capital fund in order to achieve the additional two storeys on top of the base of four storeys.

Amenity space is planned for the rear of the development with planter boxes, and turf area and some seeding as part of a rooftop amenity space.

Coun. Charlie Hodge voiced some concerns about what he called "thin landscaping" for the size of the building.

"Personally, I am sad with what I would consider a lack of imagination," said Hodge.

Others around the table applauded both the design and the location.

"The comment about open space, I do note we are basically two blocks from Centennial Park which is a beautiful green space in the centre of downtown Rutland," said Coun. Luke Stack.

"Hopefully we will see many apartment buildings in our town centres close to our large public park amenities."

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge said the development brings a lot to the community from a density bonus perspective and the addition of more rental units while Coun. Maxine DeHart says the city is adding much needed rentals in the heart of Rutland.

"This whole area is eventually going to have new rental units," added DeHart.

Troika co-CEO and BC United MLA Renee Merrifield said in a news release applauding council's decision the Troika is proud to be addressing the growing demand for housing in the city.

"By developing the Asher Road project we are not only providing homes, but also creating a sense of pride and belonging for residents," said Merrifield.