Canada Post in process of bringing postal code to Big White Mountain

Photo: Colin Dacre

UPDATE 2:50 p.m.

In a statement to Castanet, Canada Post says it is in the process of working with the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary to set up a civic mailing address system for Big White Mountain.

The Crown corporation says it is working to unite mailing/postal addresses and civic locations already used by 9-1-1.

“This matching gives customers one consistent address to serve both purposes and helps Canada Post improve efficiency and accuracy of mail and parcel delivery,” the statement says.

“Canada Post maintains a nation-wide postal code system for the sole purpose of processing and delivering millions of pieces of mail each day as efficiently as possible. We only assign postal codes to addresses that qualify for a prime mode of delivery. Unfortunately, issues can arise when third parties, such as Google, rely on Canada Post’s mailing address database and postal codes for their own purposes.”

The planned civic addressing change for Big White customers does include updating the mailing place name to “Big White,” Canada Post said.

In the meantime, Canada Post is urging customers to provide both their PO box mailing address and civic address, when contracting services or ordering items online.

“While this is not a guaranteed solution, it is an effective way of providing all of the necessary addressing information until we complete the scheduled address change,” Canada Post said.

ORIGINAL 10:30 a.m.

Canada Post is in the process of rolling out a postal code system for Big White Mountain.

Castanet reported this week on a number of concerns resort management had with the current PO-box-based system on the hill, primarily MRDT taxes collected by companies like Airbnb and VRBO being sent to the wrong communities.

Canada Post, however, told residents back in May that they are already in the process of bringing a full postal code system to the mountain.

“Using civic addresses for all residents and businesses will provide more efficient mail delivery. In addition, the use of civic addresses makes online transactions, such as purchasing goods or locating business services, easier,” says a Canada Post letter sent to residents in May.

Castanet reached out to Canada Post for a statement on the situation last week, but has not received a response.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary said on Facebook the postal code system should go into place at Big White in September. Residents will be informed of the details in August.