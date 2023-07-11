Canada Post in process of bringing postal code to Big White

Photo: Colin Dacre

Canada Post is in the process of rolling out a postal code system for Big White.

Castanet reported this week on a number of concerns resort management had with the current PO-box-based system on the hill, primarily MRDT taxes collected by companies like Airbnb and VRBO being sent to the wrong communities.

Canada Post, however, told residents back in May that they are already in the process of bringing a full postal code system to the mountain.

“Using civic addresses for all residents and businesses will provide more efficient mail delivery. In addition, the use of civic addresses makes online transactions, such as purchasing goods or locating business services, easier,” says a Canada Post letter sent to residents in May.

Castanet reached out to Canada Post for a statement on the situation last week, but has not received a response.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary said on Facebook the postal code system should go into place at Big White in September. Residents will be informed of the details in August.