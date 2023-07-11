Injured cyclist rescued after spill on Kettle Valley Railway trail

Photo: COSAR

An injured mountain biker was rescued from the Kettle Valley Railway trail near Kelowna Monday afternoon.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was tasked to the area near Trestle No. 6 about 4 p.m.

The visitor from Quebec had lost her balance and sustained upper and lower body injuries, COSAR says.

COSAR's e-bike team was dispatched, and medics performed first aid while waiting for a UTV team to arrive.

The patient was then transported to a waiting ambulance and taken to Kelowna General Hospital.

Search manager Duane Tresnich thanked Myra Canyon Bike Rental's first aid attendant "for doing a fantastic job of stabilizing the subject.

"He did a great job, as did the subject's partner, who handled communications to the rescue team."