While Kelowna's e-scooters are more popular than ever, problems still exist

Photo: Cindy White - file

Kelowna's e-scooter program reached a significant milestone over the weekend, passing the number of shared rides from all of last year.

During an update on the city's three-year pilot program, transportation planner Cameron Noonan told council since the program began in April of 2021, about 600,000 trips have been made on both e-bikes and e-scooters.

"That covers well over a million kilometres or three times the distance to the moon," said Noonan.

"Compared to 2022, ridership is up four times year-over-year. In per capita terms, our ridership is among the highest in Canada based on 2022 figures.

Noonan says based on the current trend, Kelowna is on track to have a significantly higher per capital use in 2023, likely putting it in the top tier of Canadian and U.S. cities.

He notes many of the more established Canadian cities such as Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal also come with a significant public cost where Kelowna does not.

One reason for the increased ridership can be traced to an expansion of the program to include UBC Okanagan, Rutland and Glenmore.

Noonan says 60 per cent of all trips are made entirely out of downtown.

In a recent survey, 48 per cent of respondents said using micromobility replaced a car, cab or ride hailing option. In total, he says since the program began, about 600,000 kilometres of driving has been replaced.

Despite the popularity of the e-scooters and e-bikes, challenges remain.

Since April of 2021, Noonan says about 85 amendments have been made to the program due mainly to dangerous operation, careless parking and underage riding and other issues during the early days of the launch.

Lime Canada, which remains the only company providing shared e-scooter and e-bikes in Kelowna says it is hoping to curb some of the problems with the establishment of "street teams" expected to be rolled out soon to help with problems still being faced.

Company spokesperson Sonia Kondola told council with company expects to spend about $30,000 on programs this summer to better educate users.

"We are embarking on a $30,000 safety campaign this summer that will educate riders on sidewalk riding, wearing a helmet and tandem bike riding which was mentioned by the mayor," said Kandola.

"In addition to that we will be deploying our street teams. We have finished hiring our first batch and they should be on the streets enforcing good riding behaviours through this summer.

"We will also be attending Kelowna's Block Party in a couple of weeks and doing a free helmet giveaway targeting potential riders that way too."

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge, who was dead set against the program when it was established, says he has since changed his tune and is happy the way the program has been operated.

He says there are challenges with scooters being left where they shouldn't be but admits that will always be the case when there are hundreds of units out there.

Mayor Tom Dyas said a number of items still need to be worked out.

"I hope from the discussion we had there was some good points that would kind of move it forward," said Dyas.

"It might be a lot easier discussion if the ridership wasn't as high and it wasn't received around the community like it is being received."