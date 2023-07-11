Kelowna landfill fire extinguished overnight

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 7:40 a.m.

A fire at the Glenmore landfill in Kelowna was brought under control and extinguished overnight.

Kelowna Fire Department Platoon Capt. Scott Clarke says crews took most of the night to completely extinguish the fire as heavy smoke, access and water supply issues slowed progress.

The Kelowna Regional Dispatch Centre received multiple 911 calls about 7:30 p.m. regarding the fire, and firefighters arrived to find a fire about 50x50 feet in size.

The deep-seated garbage fire was at the north end of the landfill.

Crews worked with landfill staff including heavy equipment operators and water tenders to bring the fire under control and extinguish it, says Clarke.

The cause of the fire is undetermined but not suspicious, he says.

There were no injuries to the public or firefighters.

KFD responded with four engines, two tenders, a bush truck, command unit and a safety unit, along with 20 personnel.

Two pieces of heavy equipment and two water tenders from the landfill were also used to fight the fire.

RCMP, paramedics and the Salvation Army also assisted the fire department.

UPDATE: 10:10 p.m.

A fire at the Glenmore landfill is still burning and will likely continue to do so well into the evening.

Officials with the regional district and fire department have been unreachable for comment Monday night.

UPDATE: 8:15 p.m.

Glenmore landfill operations manager Scott Hoekstra says the fire at the city landfill on Glenmore Road is at the north end of the property.

He was en route to the scene and didn't have much more information to share.

While he doesn't know the cause or what is burning, he did acknowledge car or lithium batteries are the most common causes of landfill fires.

It's believed the fire erupted sometime around 7:45 p.m. tonight.

ORIGINAL: 7:55 p.m.

Kelowna fire crews are responding to a fire at the Glenmore landfill.

Details are sketchy at the moment, however fire crews are being advised to stay away from the smoke.

Thick black smoke can be seen from all areas of the city.

Castanet News will have more information when it becomes available.