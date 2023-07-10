Fire crews responding to fire at the Kelowna landfill

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 8:15 p.m.

Glenmore landfill operations manager Scott Hoekstra says the fire at the city landfill on Glenmore Road is at the north end of the property.

He was en route to the scene and didn't have much more information to share.

While he doesn't know the cause or what is burning, he did acknowledge car or lithium batteries are the most common causes of landfill fires.

It's believed the fire erupted sometime around 7:45 p.m. tonight.

ORIGINAL 7:55 p.m.

Kelowna fire crews are responding to a fire at the Glenmore landfill.

Details are sketchy at the moment, however fire crews are being advised to stay away from the smoke.

Thick black smoke can be seen from all areas of the city.

Castanet News will have more information when it becomes available.