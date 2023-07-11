Water conservation 'absolutely necessaryâ€™ due to serious, widespread drought

Cindy White

Drought conditions are getting worse in BC, including in the Thompson Okanagan.

“The drought situation is serious. We have not experienced this level of widespread drought across the province this early in the year in recent memory,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.

The latest drought assessment from Agriculture Canada notes that 83% of the Pacific Region was abnormally dry or in moderate to extreme drought by the end of June. in particular it singled out the very low rainfall in the Central and South Okanagan.

“Penticton had only 2.3 millimetres of rain. Normally they get 46.3 mm. And that’s only five per cent of normal. For Penticton, that’s the driest, number one on record, since records began in 1908,” pointed out Environment Canada meteorologist Gregg Walters.

Kelowna’s June rainfall 5.1 mm. The normal is 45.9 mm. Readings weren’t much better in Vernon and Kamloops.

Severe drought conditions stretch from the Shuswap to the Central Okanagan. Penticton and Kamloops are in Moderate Drought. At this time last year, there were only pockets of moderate drought.

Officials are keeping a close eye on Okanagan Lake, the main source of drinking water and irrigation for many in the valley. It’s well below where it was at this time a year ago.

Ma says half of the province’s watersheds are running very low but the full impact won’t be felt in downstream communities for weeks.

“That’s why we’re signally today that the situation is serious. And the calls for individuals to not only abide by local community restrictions, but also to engage in their own water scarcity, water reduction practices is absolutely necessary. We need people to pay attention now.”

Currently, 17 of the province’s 34 watersheds are in Stage 4 drought, on a scale of 1 to 5. In the Thompson-Okanagan, the North Thompson, South Thompson and Salmon River watersheds are in Level 4 drought, while the Kettle River and Okanagan River are at Level 3.