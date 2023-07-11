Man bear-sprayed during altercation in Kelowna alleyway

Madison Reeve

Chaotic video captured an individual bear spraying a man in the face Sunday night downtown Kelowna.

The video was posted to Reddit and appears to have been filmed by an individual sitting in a car across the street, looking down the alleyway.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday in the alleyway between Lawrence and Leon avenues, behind the Castanet building and Interior Health's Outreach Urban Health Centre.

Additional video captured by surveillance cameras shows two men getting into a confrontation before the incident. It's not clear what they were arguing about. Shouting and shoving ensue, and then one man is captured on video with bear spray in hand.

The suspect pulls the cap off the bear spray and sprays the man he was arguing with in the eyes. The suspect and a woman with a dog then walk down the alley and jump into a van that appears to be waiting for them.

The pair leaves less than one minute after the incident.

Kelowna RCMP arrived on scene just after 8 p.m. and arrested the man who was bear-sprayed.

Police say no charges have been filed.

"This incident was reported to the RCMP. It appears as though the victim of the incident is not interested in pursuing the matter at this time," said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

"Bear spray incidents are a growing concern and something we're looking at addressing soon," he added.