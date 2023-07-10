3rd annual Dirty Diesel Customs drag racing event takes place next week

Photo: Contributed

Start your engines!

The third annual Dirty Diesel Customs drag racing event, Forest Fires and Melting Tires, is taking place next week.

The event will be held on July 22 at the Thunder Mountain Raceway near the Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club.

"We will be having a ton of trucks come out. It is one of the main events at the raceway. If you want to race your truck, come up and you have to pay. Anyone can do it. It is a diesel event, unless you have something fun and fast," said Dirty Diesel Customs owner Jordan Powell.

Powell says the whole family is welcome to come up and take part.

There will be food trucks, vendor booths and plenty of prizes to win.

If you would like to register for the race, you can click here.

Qualifying and practice runs get underway at 10:30 a.m.

Racing will commence at 1 p.m.