Intense wind storms across the BC Interior bring down trees, cause power outages

Madison Reeve

Mother Nature was busy on Sunday.

The day was marked by intense convective activity across the B.C. Interior, according to Environment Canada.

"In the afternoon or evening, we experienced thunderstorms moving from the south to the north, creating what we call an outflow boundary. Imagine it as a gust front that precedes the downdraft of a thunderstorm," explained Environment Canada meteorologist Ken Dosanjh.

Dosanjh explained that the outflow boundary brings a sudden burst of stronger winds.

"This can result in a change in wind direction, an increase in wind speed, and a drop in temperatures," he said.

The gusting winds reached approximately 61 km/h in Kelowna, around 60 km/h in Vernon, 43 km/h in Kamloops, and 65 km/h in Penticton.

"It was a quick burst of strong winds associated with the thunderstorms," he added.

The strong winds on Sunday also knocked down several trees across the city and on the Westside, cutting power to thousands of homes.

Thunderstorms are predicted to continue across the Okanagan region throughout the day on Monday.

"There is a possibility of isolated lightning strikes throughout the Okanagan," Dosanjh said..

BC Wildfire Service’s lead weather forecaster Matt MacDonald said on Sunday evening that 19,605 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes hit the province from Friday to Sunday.