’Everyone was just really kind’: Seattle woman praises Kelowna airport staff

Photo: Karen Knuth Karen Knuth (black T-shirt) with her family at Oyama Lake Eco Lodge.

We hear plenty of horror stories and complaints about air travel, but a woman who recently passed through Kelowna International Airport reached out to Castanet with a big thank-you who everyone who helped her when she lost her wallet.

Karen Knuth regularly visits family in the Okanagan. She was flying home to Seattle on July 3 from Kelowna, with a stop in Vancouver.

She had been working on her laptop in the departures lounge at YLW when her flight was called and she packed everything back into her bags, she thought. It wasn’t until she had arrived in Vancouver and sat down for a nice meal to await her flight to Seattle that she realized her wallet was missing.

“I couldn’t pay for my meal. So I went back," explains Knuth. “The police officer was very nice to let me back through, the customers official let me back through, but there’s a security check before customs. They would not let me go look back.”

She says an Air Canada agent went back to scour an area where Knuth had stopped to eat an apple. She thought that might have been where she left the wallet.

He flight was delayed several times and she was busily cancelling her credit cards before boarding the plane. She said the people at YVR were very helpful and understanding, from the server at the restaurant to total strangers who stopped to offer support and advice.

She had her passport, so she was able to get home. The next morning, Knuth started to retrace her steps. “I thought, what is it going to hurt to call Kelowna?”

She got through to Ken Dewerson with the Commissioners Office at YLW. “He said, what can I do for you? I said, what you could really do is tell me my wallet is there, but let me just tell you the story.

“He said, oh, I think I have one of those. He says, it’s for a Karen Knuth from Washington state. And I said you’re kidding?”

Even better news, all her cash, credit cards, ID and bank cards were intact.

“I don’t know who turned it in, but I know that myself I have gone to great lengths to return a purse and a laptop and a wallet to someone. So, I am very relieved that there are people like me out there and I just wanted to express my gratitude to whoever did that, returned it intact, and send good thoughts and blessing their way,” said Knuth.

YLW couldn’t trace exactly who found the wallet, but says it was turned in to a staff member at pre-board screening.

The outcome and the way she was treated reaffirmed Karen’s faith in humanity. “Everyone was just really kind through this whole crappy time.”