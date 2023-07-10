BCFGA alleges US dumping cherries into Canadian market

Photo: Castanet

The BC Fruit Growers’ Association alleges dumping of American cherries onto the Canadian market.

The Kelowna-based organization has initiated the first step of an anti-dumping trade action, to request the Canadian Border Services Agency monitor pricing and quantities of imports.

BCFGA vice-president Deep Brar says Okanagan growers face a "challenging" harvest under the market conditions.

B.C. cherries are being harvested now through the end of August.

The seasonal harvest normally progresses from California to Washington State and then B.C. But, some California cherries are still on the market as local production comes into full harvest, "an almost unheard-of situation," the BCFGA says.

"The B.C. cherry season stretches between mid-June to the end of August, and the early season cherry prices are getting hit hard at the farm level," says Brar.

BCFGA president Peter Simonsen says: "In the past week, some inferior-quality cherries from California and Washington State are being sold in the Canadian retail marketplace. Much of this fruit has been weeks off of the tree. There are also reports of 'consignment selling' of U.S. cherries, where sellers ship the product without a price – a signal that dumping at below the cost of production is occurring."

Consumers are encouraged to buy cherries that are fresh, with green stems to ensure a good eating experience and maximum shelf life.

"With an exceptional late-season cherry crop yet to be harvested in July and August ... we hope the cherry market will recover quickly, as fresh B.C. fruit displaces tired imported fruit," says Simonsen.