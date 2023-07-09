Windstorm causes mayhem at Kelowna's City Park

Madison Reeve

It was absolute mayhem at Kelowna's City Park on Sunday night.

Tera Pemberton captured a video of an intense windstorm that blew sand, tents, walkers, and dogs.

Pemberton says she was at the beach to watch her daughter compete in a volleyball game.

"We had been there since 8 a.m., and we were not prepared for this sudden windstorm. When the girls finished their game, the wind got stronger and stronger."

In the video, Pemberton is frantically seen searching for her dog.

"I'm so thankful my sweet pup was okay. She wandered when we had to drop her leash to hold on to everything else," she said.

The strong winds on Sunday also knocked down several trees across the city and on the Westside, cutting power to thousands of homes.