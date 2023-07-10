BC Wildfire Service says fire near Kettle Valley neighbourhood under control

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 5:30 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says a small fire in the Kettle Valley area of Kelowna was brought under control overnight.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

UPDATE: 9:10 p.m.

BC Wildfire says a small wildfire in the Kettle Valley Area is now held.

BCWS says crews will have more information on Monday.

ORIGINAL: 8:10 p.m.

BC Wildfire crews are on the scene of a wildfire in the Kettle Valley area.

According to BCWS, the fire was discovered just after 6:50 p.m.

"It's one kilometre from the top of Kettle Valley subdivision," said fire information officer Taylor Shantz.

BCWS says the fire is about 90 square meters.

Castanet will have more details as they become available.