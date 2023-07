Photo: Contributed Tree falls on homes along DeHart Road

A tree has fallen on two homes Sunday night along DeHart Road, causing damage to multiple cars.

The tree reportedly fell shortly after 6:30 p.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department is currently at the scene.

According to reports, the owner of the property has contacted a tree removal company.

Castanet is en route to the scene and will provide more details as they become available.