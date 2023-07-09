Tree falls on home and vehicles while group of people were inside watching a movie

Madison Reeve

UPDATE: 7:56 p.m.

A group of young women claim they were inside watching a movie when a large tree branch suddenly came crashing down.

The branch fell on a section of the home along DeHart Avenue, as well as a vehicle parked in the driveway.

The car appears to be completely damaged.

The large branch also seems to be resting on a neighboring home's jeep.

It is currently unknown if the adjacent house has sustained any damage.

The women who were inside the home state that they were unharmed.

"We were just watching TV when a tree fell onto the house," one of the women told Castanet.

One of the women informed Castanet that the owner of the home was not present in the area at the time of the incident.

ORIGINAL: 6:45 p.m.

A tree has fallen on two homes Sunday night along DeHart Avenue, causing damage to multiple cars.

The tree reportedly fell shortly after 6:30 p.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department is currently at the scene.

According to reports, the owner of the property has contacted a tree removal company.

Castanet is en route to the scene and will provide more details as they become available.