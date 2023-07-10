Environment Canada forecasts mixed bag of weather

Madison Reeve

The Thompson Okanagan will get a little bit of a break from the extreme heat this week, but it will still be hot.

"Temperatures are on a downward trend," said Environment Canada meteorologist Lisa Erven.

"They will be bottoming out on Tuesday and Wednesday in the upper 20s, which is still above normal but not as potent as the heat has been over the last few days."

Monday will see unsettled weather.

Environment Canada forecasts a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 30°C. The day will become cloudy near noon with a 70 percent chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of thundershowers.

Tuesday will see a high of 29°C with a chance of showers.

Wednesday will have clear skies with a high of 29°C.

Thursday and Friday will have a high of 31°C and sunshine all day. The evening will drop down to 16°C.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the week, with a high of 33°C and sunshine all day.

