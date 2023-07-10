Kelowna Actors Studio hosts Elvis impersonator Darren Lee

Photo: Contributed

A tribute to the ‘King of Rock Rock ‘n Roll’ takes to the stage at Kelowna Actors Studio this weekend.

Darren Lee as Elvis Presley will play three shows, July 14, 15 and 16.

"We are thrilled to have Darren Lee back on our stage as Elvis Presley," said Nathan Flavel, artistic director of Kelowna Actors Studio.

"His dedication to honoring the legacy of Elvis shines through in every aspect of his performance, from his powerful vocals to his authentic mannerisms. Audiences are in for a truly unforgettable show."

The show spans the decades of Elvis Presley’s career, from ‘Jailhouse Rock’ to ‘Suspicious Minds’ and more of his hits. Not only does Lee, recreate the music, he also pays homage to the superstar’s unique stage presence, from the swiveling hips to the charismatic smile.

For tickets, please visit KelownaActorsStudio.com or contact the Actors Studio box office at 250.862.2867.