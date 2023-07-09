Trees fall across roads in Rutland, knock out power

Photo: Contributed A large tree partially blocks traffic along Rutland Road.

At least two trees have fallen across roads in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood, knocking out power to several homes.

One tree is blocking at least one lane of traffic near the corner of Rutland Road and Springfield Road.

Another tree has fallen at Molnar Road and Holbrook Road East, bringing down a power line. Molnar Road is said to be blocked in both directions.

Emergency crews are on the scene of both incidents.

FortisBC reports an outage affecting 334 homes west of Highway 33, north of Springfield Road and along Belgo/Molnar Road.

A caller said a big gust of wind passed through around 12:30 p.m. and that may be to blame for knocking down the trees.