Witness claims sparking transformer caused hedge fire in Kelowna

A hedge in front of a house in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood went up in flames Saturday night.

A witness shared video of the hedge fully engulfed, with flames shooting several feet in the air as the Kelowna Fire Department arriving on the scene.

She says it appeared that a transformer sparked, causing the fire. In the video, the fire appears to reach the overhead power line. The transformer explodes, sending sparks showering down.

The witness said there was some damage to the house on Fife Road. Everyone inside the home reportedly got out okay.