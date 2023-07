Photo: FortisaBC

UPDATE:1:06 p.m.

According to FortisBC power has been restored for most residents that were impacted.

A total of 10 homes are still in the dark.

ORIGINAL: 11:30 a.m.

Just after 9:30 a.m., hundreds of residents along Dilworth Mountain lost power.

A resident in the area says a neighbor was doing electrical work when he accidentally cut a wire.

FortisBC says 397 homes have been impacted.

At this time, it's unknown when the power will be restored.