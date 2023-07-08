Heat warning across the Thompson Okanagan remain

Photo: Claus Schmidt

It's going to get really hot today.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Thompson-Okanagan, again.

Daytime high temperatures near 35°C combined with overnight lows near 18°C are expected through Sunday.

"Temperatures are forecast to gradually moderate toward more seasonal values early next week," said the alert issued Saturday morning.

The public is advised to be sun-conscious and drink plenty of water when outdoors. Residents are also reminded to never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.