Kelowna man with 46 convictions handed 17-month sentence and released

Photo: Kelowna RCMP John Michael Aronson

A prolific repeat offender, with a lengthy list of criminal convictions in the Okanagan, has been handed a 17-month sentence for two firearms offences.

But with credit for the time he has spent in custody since his arrest in July 2022 when two rifles and ammunition were found in the RV he was living in, John Michael Aronson, 35, was released on Friday.

B.C Supreme Court Judge Steven Wilson said while Aronson’s lengthy criminal history— including 46 convictions over 17 years— was an strong aggravating factor in the sentencing, there were also several mitigating factors.

The judge noted his guilty pleas to both charges, work he did while in custody to address his substance abuse issues and to get his high school diploma, the fact there is a plan in place for after his release—he has been offered accommodation and a job in Peachland—that the rifles were not restricted weapons and the fact he has three teenaged children and two former spouses who he has good relations with and stays in contact with.

Wilson also noted none of Aronson’s previous convictions were firearms related.

But, the judge noted, some of the prior convictions did include violence, including assault causing bodily harm.

“But,” said Wilson in sentencing Aronson, “he has a place to go and a job to do. The (post-release) plan sounds like something that will benefit Mr. Aronson.”

Wilson also noted Aronson was of Metis decent and his late mother was a survivor of the residential school system. He also lost his twin brother at the age of six while they were playing together and that has haunted him all his life and greatly affected his parents, who are now both deceased.

Aronson, in a brief statement to the court, said he knows he has made a lot of mistakes in his life and vowed once again to change.

“I’ve never had a plan (a place to live and a job) like this. I’m driven right now. I’m sorry for what I have done in the past,” he said.

While two lesser firearms charges—careless use or storage of a firearm and possession of a firearm without a licence or registration—were stayed, Aronson pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm contrary to a prior court order and storage of a firearm contrary to a prior court order.

Crown attorney Miho Ogi-Harris asked for a sentence of 18 to 20 months with an 18-month probation order to follow, while defence lawyer Jordan Watt asked for time served and released with the probation order.

Wilson said he did not feel an additional four weeks in custody (if given an 18-month sentence) would make a difference and sided with the defence.

The firearms charges came less than two months after Aronson was released from custody on a prior conviction that involved him fleeing from police in 2019 while driving west over the William R. Bennett bridge, and crashing his car into oncoming traffic. He was seriously injured in the crash and spent two months in hospital before being confined to a wheelchair for several months after that.

That crash occurred on the same day Aronson was released from custody on another previous conviction, in which he was shot by police and bitten by a police dog during a takedown outside the CIBC branch near Orchard Park Mall in Kelowna.

During his court proceedings for the bridge crash, Aronson told the court, “Obviously, what was done was a good eye-opener and I want to be there for my kids except that I was in a bad state of life and I was using (drugs). I didn't care what I did. It got control of my life. I'm sorry for what I did and you are not going to see me back in here.”

The judge in that case called Aronson's words “meaningless.”

When he was denied parole in September 2021, the Parole Board said Aronson had a history of “violent offending, poor supervision history and inconsistent behaviour at (his) current institution.”

Aronson had been well-known to the police for many years. He was previously arrested in two “high-risk" takedowns in Rutland, in connection with a violent break-and-enter in West Kelowna in 2017.

In February this year, Aronson escaped from a hallway house in Surrey, cut off his electronic ankle monitoring bracelet and was found asleep in a car in Peachland with a female passenger and a quantity of drugs.

At the time, police in Kelowna said they had taken “a very dangerous individual off our streets.” Local Conservative MP Tracy Gray raised the issue of Aronson in the House of Commons to criticize what she called Canada’s “catch and release” bail system and her party’s leader, Pierre Poilievre posted about the case on Twitter.