Bruce Orydzuk trial focuses on testimony from former reporter

The disturbing the peace trial of prolific anti-vaccine protester Bruce Orydzuk is taking a break while both sides try and secure court dates to continue the proceedings.

The trial was scheduled to take just three days, however delays involving Wednesday's bomb scare, a lengthy Crown application and the snail's pace of cross examination slowed down the case.

Day four adjourned Friday afternoon with just two of the scheduled eight witnesses completing testimony.

Judge David Ruse has asked both sides to reconvene next Friday to set dates for the resumption of the case. Crown prosecutor Kevin Short expects he will need another four days to complete the trial.

Orydzuk is charged with a single count of disturbing the peace stemming from an incident at a vaccine clinic at Trinity Church on July 13, 2021. He was caught on camera yelling at a South Asian security guard, telling him to go back to his country and you're not Canadian, among other things.

Former Infonews reporter Carli Berry, who caught the incident on camera, wrapped up her testimony under cross-examination Friday afternoon.

On a number of occasions, Orydzuk asked Berry about the news story she published accompanying the video in which she said he had hurled racist slurs at the security guard.

Berry stated both the story and the contents of the video spoke for themselves.

When questioned by Judge Ruse on the relevancy of that line of questioning, Orydzyk said the story was the reason he's in court and charged with a crime.

"The reason this is very relevant is this article that she produced painted a narrative and told the general population I was a racist and I was harassing a security guard," he told the court.

"The general public then all decided they were going to chime in and take the side of the news article that wasn't true. In my view it's a prejudiced article with no basis in fact that I was a racist because I wasn't charged with anything to do with race."

He told the judge that he received death threats as a result of the article.

"The point is I believe she was doing this to cause me harm."

He also took not of the fact Berry, when issuing a statement to police about the incident, described Orydzuk as wearing a blue wife-beater shirt.

Orydzuk: "Can you tell me why you wouldn't have stated he was wearing a blue muscle shirt rather than a blue wife-beater shirt? "

Berry: "Honestly I was nervous talking to the RCMP," she responded.

Orydzuk: "Would you agree that you used these words to police to attempt to convey some form of impression that I am a violent man?"

Berry: "No."

Orydzuk: "Would you agree that your description of a wife beater shirt depicted that I was possibly a violent person?"

Berry: "No, I think it's a very common term."

Orydzuk: "A common term but not politically correct."

Orydzuk also focused on Berry's knowledge of recent posts on his Facebook page about the trial (which have since been removed).

Berry, who had previously blocked Orydzuk on Facebook said she unblocked him after hearing from other witnesses who were concerned about the contents of posts he had made about the trial.

She indicated one of those witnesses was Rhonda Wigglesworth who testified earlier in the week.

Following her testimony, Orydzuk told Ruse he was concerned about that previous testimony.

"She (Berry) testified that she got information about my Facebook site from Rhonda Wigglesworth during this trial. Rhonda testified she never told anyone that information.

"I'm concerned Rhonda has lied under oath by testifying that she didn't talk to anyone when if fact she did.

"If she lied under oath like I believe she has, I would seek the court's permission to see if Rhonda should be cited for contempt of court."

Judge Ruse said he would listen back to the trial notes to determine exactly how the question had been phrased during cross-examination.

"If you want to make a submission at the end of the day that Miss Wigglesworth's evidence cannot be trusted because this impeaches that then that's something you can do," Ruse said.