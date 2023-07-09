Designs for crane workers memorial in Kelowna to be revealed

Photo: North Okanagan Labour Council

Details and the design of a memorial for the five men who died in the July 2021 crane collapse will be unveiled next week.

The North Okanagan Labour Council will be hosting an event at Kelowna's Knowles Heritage Park (865 Bernard Avenue) on July 12 at 10 a.m.

The park has already been announced as the location of a permanent memorial for the workers — Cailen Vilness, Jared Zook, Eric Stemmer, Patrick Stemmer and Brad Zawislak. The location will also end up memorializing future workplace fatalities in Kelowna.

The public is invited to the July 12 event, which coincides with the two-year anniversary of the collapse.

The Labour Council and Ecora Engineering, in partnership with the City of Kelowna and United Way BC, will unveil the designs of the crane workers memorial to the community for the first time.

The United Way BC will also be launching a fundraiser to support the construction costs of the project.