Heat warning issued for Thompson-Okanagan

Photo: Glen Eldstrom Pandosy Pier

Environment Canada has now issued a heat warning for the Thompson-Okanagan

“Daytime high temperatures near 35 C combined with overnight lows near 18 C are expected through Sunday,” said the alert issued Friday afternoon.

Temperatures are forecast to gradually moderate toward more seasonal values early next week.

The warning is in place for the entire Okanagan Valley, South Thompson and Fraser Canyon.

The public is advised to be sun conscious and drink plenty of water when outdoors.

The region is also under a severe thunderstorm watch.